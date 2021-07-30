Lovers & Friends Festival will bring big names to Las Vegas next year

The Lovers & Friends Festival, presented by Live Nation, Snoop Dog and Bobby Dee, will take place at the Las Vegas Festival Grounds May 14, 2022.

As one of the world’s largest R&B and Hip Hop festivals, Lovers & Friends will treat fans to rare, blast-from-the-past performances from legendary artists including Usher, Ms. Lauryn Hill, Ciara, Ludacris, Ashanti, TLC, Ne-Yo, Trey Songz and many others.

The full festival lineup is: Ms. Lauryn Hill, Usher, Ludacris, Lil Jon, TLC, Ciara, Nelly, Ashanti, Ja Rule, Ne-Yo, Trey Songz, Brandy, Monica, Timbaland, Akon, T-Pain, Lil Kim, Sean Paul, Fabolous, Eve, The-Dream, Ginuwine, Xscape, Jodeci, Keith Sweat, Ma$e, Fat Joe, Cassie, Twista, Mya, Cam’ron, SWV, Sean Kingston, Trick Daddy, Pretty Ricky, Joe, Dru Hill, Next, 112, Mario, Donell Jones, Foxy Brown, Trina, Tweet, Amerie, Kelis, Juvenile, Too $hort, Ying Yang Twins, Mike Jones, Lloyd, Jon B, Kevin Lyttle, Baby Bash, Frankie J and Nina Sky, with sounds by Soulection.

GA tickets start at $175 and VIP tickets start at $300. Cabanas, which include tables of eight, will also be available for $10,000. There will be a special presale beginning Monday, Aug. 2 at 10 a.m. PT for guests who sign up for early access to passes online at loversandfriendsfest.com. Following the presale, any remaining tickets, if still available, will go on sale to the general public beginning 2 p.m. PT Aug. 2.