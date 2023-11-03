Lisa Vanderpump set to open Pinky's by Vanderpump at the Flamingo

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — TV star and restaurateur Lisa Vanderpump is getting ready to open her third venue on the Strip.

On Thursday, Caesars Palace announced that Pinky's by Vanderpump is scheduled to open at the Flamingo in Summer 2024. She's also planning to open her first location in Lake Tahoe this winter.

"It's truly very exciting for us to be asked to create a unique concept on the iconic Las Vegas Strip," Lisa Vanderpump said. "We've so enjoyed our relationship with Caesars Entertainment and we are excited to expand with two new locations. Through our design company, Vanderpump Alain, we are embracing the unique history of Flamingo Las Vegas and the designs will be reminiscent of a bygone era. Caesars has allowed us the creativity to truly delve into the Art Deco style and create something that will encompass the stunning design of that time. The building will extend into a dramatic conservatory that will enhance the facade of the Flamingo on the Las Vegas Strip."

Pinky's by Vanderpump will be located in the former Purple Zebra space at the Flamingo.

Vanderpump has already opened two locations on the Strip: Vanderpump à Paris at Paris Las Vegas, which opened in 2021, and Vanderpump Cocktail Garden at Caesars Palace,which opened in 2019.