LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — A Beverly Hills housewife is opening her 2nd restaurant on Las Vegas Strip.

Caesars just announced that Lisa Vanderpump’s new venue will be at Paris Las Vegas.

We’re told it will have Parisian-inspired cocktails, dishes and designs.

It is expected to open this winter.

Her first Las Vegas restaurant, Vanderpump Cocktail Garden, is at Caesars Palace.