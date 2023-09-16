Watch Now
Life Is Beautiful hosting LGBTQ+ parties at Fergusons

Life Is Beautiful - Disco Queen
Posted at 10:49 PM, Sep 15, 2023
and last updated 2023-09-16 01:49:08-04

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Life Is Beautiful is getting ready to take over Las Vegas. Festival organizers are hosting several parties around town.

On Friday, festival officials announced they're hosting additional events by partnering with Queen Las Vegas to host DISCO QUEEN weekend. Those events will be at Fergusons in Downtown Las Vegas.

The fun starts with a Pride Parade on Friday, Sept. 22. During the three-day event, there will be performances by queens like Jaymes Mansfield and Ada Vox, dacners from The Royal Court, live DJs, and pop-up performances by go-go dancers.

You can see the full list of DISCO QUEEN performers below:

  • Rosa Agius
  • Omar Placito
  • Dadd D
  • Luis Arroyo
  • Jaymes Mansfield
  • Akasha L'Statt
  • Felicia Fierce
  • Bryce Mansfield
  • Prada Roche
  • Venus
  • Ada Vox
  • Sunshine
  • Angel
  • Lindsey Larue
  • Pierre Pyer
  • Lieru
  • Dmtri
  • Hexx
  • Lexto
  • Andre Silva
  • Darien Theller
  • Kahn Pulsipher
  • Tiarra Rapp
  • Urtreen White
