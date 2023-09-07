Life Is Beautiful is hosting pool parties and afterparties across Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The Life Is Beautiful festival is just weeks away and organizers have unveiled the lineup for pre-festival pool parties and afterparties that will be across the valley.

Prices vary based on the event and venue and most of the events will be for adults that are at least 21 years old. The only exceptions are the shows at The Beverly, which are for adults that are at least 18 years old.

Tuesday, Sept. 19



John Summit at OMNIA nightclub - Life Is Beautiful officials said you have to RSVP to go to the event. Entry is free with a Life Is Beautiful wristband.

Thursday, Sept. 21



Friday, Sept. 22



Saturday, Sept. 23



Sunday, Sept. 24



Dom Dolla at Encore Beach Club: Entry is free until 3 p.m. with a Life Is Beautiful wristband.

Official Pool Party: Entry is free with a Life Is Beautiful wristband and expedited entry for hotel guests. You do need to RSVP.

Diplo at XS Nightclub: Entry is free until 2 a.m. with a Life Is Beautiful wristband.

Life Is Beautiful is scheduled for Sept. 22 through Sept. 24 in Downtown Las Vegas.