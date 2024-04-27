Lee Canyon extending skiing, snowboarding into May after recent snowfall

LEE CANYON (KTNV) — Thanks to recent snowfall, skiers and snowboarders will get the chance to enjoy the outdoors a little longer.

On Saturday, Lee Canyon officials announced they will host a third spring session next weekend, from Friday, May 3 through Sunday, May 5. Operating hours will be from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

According to the resort, they received six inches of snow on Friday night, which brings their total snowfall to a near-record of 221 inches this year.

The Bluebird chairlift will be operating this weekend and next weekend. Other amenities will also be open, including Lee Canyon Sports and Pro Shop, Hillside Lodge's Brewin Burro coffee shop, Bristlecone Bar, and Sky Deck.

Current season passes will be honored along with Lee Canyon's 2024/2025 Power Pass products that are on sale now.

As for this weekend, which is Spring Session #2, they are open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Saturday, Sunday, and Monday.

You can learn more here.