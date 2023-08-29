Las Vegas venues offering wedding packages as low as $15 for 70th anniversary

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — As Clark County gets ready to celebrate its 70th anniversary as The Wedding Capital Of The World, local venues are offering special wedding packages. Some are as low as $15.

"[That's] the same price couples would have paid in 1953," said Clark County Clerk Lynn Goya. "There's never been a more appealing time to plan an unforgettable wedding in the globe's most enchanting wedding destination."

You can see the full list of special packages below.

Adventure Weddings Las Vegas

The venue is offering a wedding or vow renewal at the El Dorado Canyon Gold Mine, which is located in Nelson, Nevada for $500 off. It's available every Saturday and Sunday in September 2023. The package includes up to 10 guests, a wedding officiant, one hour of photography with all of the digital images, and a six-rose bouquet and boutonniere. The package must be booked by Sept. 1. You can call 702-409-0011 or email info@adventureweddingslv.com.

Fremont Wedding Chapel

The chapel is offering special pricing from Aug. 1 through Sept. 30 on five on their most popular wedding packages. Packages that range from $259 to $599 have been marked down to between $170 and $470. If the couples are 21 years old and older, they will also receive a complimentary bottle of champagne at The Nerd or The Cat's Meow in Downtown Las Vegas. You can visit their website for more information.

Chapel of the Flowers

The chapel is offering a special Vintage Vegas package for $15. The first 70 couples will be able to purchase the package, which includes a ceremony in their Victorian Chapel, a floral package with a seven-rose bouquet and one boutonniere, a 10-minute on-site posed photoshoot, live broadcasting to any viewer who can't attend the ceremony, and five 4x6 prints. The package is available now through Dec. 30, 2024. You can learn more by calling 800-843-2410 or email marryme@littlechapel.com and mention the promo code VINTAGEVEGAS.

Little Neon Chapel

The venue is offering special pricing on five of their most popular weddings packages, including a Las Vegas-themed package called the Hunk of Burning Love ceremony with an appearance by "The King", Elvis Presley. Special pricing will be available from Aug. 1 through Sept. 30. Couples that are 21 and older will also receive a complimentary bottle of champagne at The Cat's Meow in Downtown Las Vegas.

The STRAT's Chapel In The Clouds

Couples will have the opportunity to exchange or renew their vows at the highest location in Las Vegas: a private balcony on top of the STRAT Tower. The "Say 'I Do' at the Top" package costs $700 and includes a wedding consultant, tower admission for up to 15 guests, a photo of the couple with an image of The STRAT, and a champagne toast for all guests that are 21 and older. The ceremonies are available from Sept. 1 through Dec. 30, 2023.

Lucky Little Wedding Chapel

The chapel is offering a Lucky 70th Vegas-style package for $777. It is available through the end of 2023 and includes entry for up to 20 guests, 35 professional, digital photos, a Vegas-style bouquet and boutonniere, veil rental and petal path, celebrity impersonator who will perform two songs, a wedding video, and a licensed wedding officiant.

Little Vegas Chapel

The chapel is offering $70 off its Love Is Forever package. It includes round-trip limo service, a ceremony at the Imperial Wedding Chapel with an officiant, music, a unity candle ceremony, a six-rose bouquet and boutonniere, professional photography, a video recording of the ceremony, and entry for up to 24 guests.

JW Marriott Resort & Spa

The resort is offering $1,600 off their Platinum Ceremony Package. With the discount, the ceremony costs $3,500. It is available through Sept. 30, 2023 and includes two nights in a suite for the bride and groom, a ceremony with up to 25 guests, garden chairs, a wedding arch, a wedding officiant, one hour of photography, a rose bouquet and boutonniere, ceremony music, and a wedding coordinator. You can learn more by emailing catering@jwmarriottlv.com or calling 702-869-7131 and mentioning the 70th Anniversary Platinum Ceremony Package.