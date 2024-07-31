Watch Now
Las Vegas restaurant launching cookbook lending library

Louiie Victa
LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — You can soon borrow cookbooks from a restaurant in the Las Vegas Arts District.

Palate, which is located at 1301 S. Main Street #110, opened this spring.

They're partnering with Nice Nice Bite and Chef Alicia Shevetone and Dr. Nichole Beer, MLIS, EdD, and WSET 3 to host the program, which they say is the first in America.

"Cookbooks are a luxury item for many people who may find it difficult to justify spending $50 to $100 for a book they'd like to read," Shevetone said. "This cookbook library is designed to make culinary content more accessible to the community."

The library will be located in the restaurant, behind the hostess stand. The cookbooks will be available for the public to check-out on a self-service basis.

The program is scheduled to officially launch on Friday, August 2.

