Las Vegas police hosting Cruisin' With Cops event Sunday

Posted at 3:26 PM, Feb 24, 2023
LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department is getting ready to host its second annual Cruisin' With Cops event.

That's at the Las Vegas Mini Grand Prix near Rainbow Boulevard and Vegas Drive.

The event is on Sunday from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.

The first 100 kids that are five to 15 years old will receive a one-hour mega ride wristband, two slices of pizza, a soda, and eight arcade tokens for free.

There will be additional packages that you can purchase for $28.

