Las Vegas hosting free Earth Day, Arbor Day celebration at Centennial Hills Park

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The Las Vegas community is invited to a free Earth Day and Arbor Day celebration at Centennial Hills Park on Friday, April 26.

The City of Las Vegas is hosting the event from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m at the park, which is located at 7101 N. Buffalo Drive.

City of Las Vegas

The event will have live music, free snow cones, and activities like face painting, games, a bounce house, and two craft stations. Food trucks will also offer refreshments for sale.

Community members can also help plant 24 drought-tolerant shade trees, including Bur Oak, Chinese Pistache and Lacebark Elm.

You can also help clean up the park. If you're interested in participating, you can sign up here.

Organizations and businesses that would like to participate and have a booth can download this form and sign up by April 19.