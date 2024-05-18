Las Vegas Ballpark announces lineup of spring and summer events

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — As kids get ready to go on summer break, Las Vegas Ballpark is hosting several public events for families to enjoy this spring and summer.

The events kick off on May 18 with a Friends Night from the popular TV show complete with the couch from the Central Perk for photo opportunities along with a special Friends giveaway mug for the first 2,000 fans in attendance.

On Sunday, May 19, the Ballpark will host First Responders Day, sponsored by MedicWest Ambulance. Show your support by securing a seat in the Outfield Box for just $25 per ticket, which includes a special First Responders Beach Towel to honor your commitment and service. For a closer view, opt for a Dugout Box at $30 per ticket. Get your tickets early for a day of recognition and gratitude dedicated to our community’s first responders.

On June 1, the Ballpark is hosting its very own Princess Night. Select from different enchanting packages that start at $20 per child and include an autograph book. Meet your favorite princesses in a special pre-game parade and dress up for photo and autograph opportunities for all the princesses who will be walking the concourse.

Celebrate our brave service members at Military Appreciate Night on June 15, hosted by the Military Affairs Committee. Mark your calendars for an evening of excitement and honor. Ticketsstart at $21 with $5 from every purchase donated to charity.

Rounding out events is the return of the widely popular Battle for Vegas hosted by Jack Eichel. This epic charity softball event returns to Las Vegas Ballpark on Saturday, July 13 at 8 p.m. Fans will get the chance to watch their favorite stars in action as the teams “battle” it out for Las Vegas’ ultimate bragging rights, all for a good cause. The softball showdown, now in its fifth year, features two all-star teams of professional athletes, led by Jack Eichel of the Vegas Golden Knights and his teammates against friends from the Las Vegas Raiders. Tickets start at $35.

Here's a look back at the first ever Battle for Vegas charity softball game: