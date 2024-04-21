Battle For Vegas returns to Las Vegas Ballpark on July 13

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The fifth edition of the Battle For Vegas charity softball game is returning to the Las Vegas Ballpark on Saturday, July 13.

The first event was launched in 2019 and has raised over $850,000 for nonprofit organizations across the valley.

The game pits the Vegas Golden Knights against the Las Vegas Raiders. With former VGK player Reilly Smith being traded to the Pittsburgh Penguins, Jack Eichel is stepping up to be VGK's team captain this year.

The full rosters will be announced soon, according to event officials.

Gates are scheduled to open on July 13 at 6 p.m. The Home Run Derby is scheduled to start at 7 p.m. with first pitch set for 8 p.m. A flyover is planned with special appearances by mascots Chance, Spruce the Goose, and Aviators. There will also be a post-game fireworks display.

Proceeds for this year's Battle For Vegas game will be directed to the Vegas Golden Knights Foundation, with beneficiary charities to be named later.

Tickets start at $35 and will go on sale soon, according to event organizers.