La Popular restaurant now open at the Palms Casino

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The doors are now open to a new restaurant at the Palms Casino.

It's called La Popular and restaurant officials said this is their third location in the United States. The other two are in Roseville, California and Austin, Texas.

The restaurant's design was inspired by Mexico's tropical surroundings with a few fun touches like a signature disco ball at the center of the restaurant. There is also a taco station complete with two meat tromps serving ribeye and al pastor with homemade corn tortillas.

The menu also features specialty items like quesabirria tacos, al pastor enchiladas, and ribeye or adobo prawns fajitas. The cocktail menu includes agave spirits with more than 80 labels of tequila and mazcal including artisan products sources from small distilleries in Oaxaca, Jalisco, and Guadalajara.

La Popular is open Monday through Thursday from 4 p.m. to midnight and Friday through Sunday from 11 a.m. to midnight. Brunch will be available from Friday through Sunday and a live DJ is scheduled to spin Friday and Saturday nights.

You can learn more or make reservations here.