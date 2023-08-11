Kylie Minogue fans frustrated due to ticketing issues for Las Vegas shows

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Some Kylie Minogue fans are asking for answers after ticketing issues caused frustration and prevented many from being able to buy tickets.

Tickets to see her show at the Venetian went on sale on Wednesday. However, the demand caused the site to crash. Some fans posted screenshots showing some wait times to buy tickets were over 3,000 hours. Other fans said there were able to purchase tickets but were refunded hours later.

Voltaire, The Venetian

According to a statement from officials at the Venetian, more than 32,000 unique visitors with a million views to the website happened at the same time.

"We are actively working on a solution to minimize challenges for future ticket sales for Voltaire residencies," the statement continued.

The last time the pop star performed in Las Vegas was at the Colosseum at Caesars Palace in 2011. Last month, Minogue announced she was coming to Las Vegas for her first-ever residency and will perform at a brand new venue called Voltaire. Voltaire is scheduled to open on Nov. 3, which is the same night as Minogue's first show.

All of the previously announced shows are sold out. As of Friday afternoon, there is no word on if and when additional shows will be announced or additional tickets will go on sale.