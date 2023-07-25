Karen's Diner pop-up getting ready for another round in Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — She's back with a whole list full of new insults as Karen's Diner gets ready for another round in Las Vegas.

The home of "great burgers and terrible service" is coming back to Art Hauz, located at 814 South 3rd Street, on Aug. 25 and Aug. 26.

If you feel like you have good karma and don't mind getting roasted, the pop-up will have multiple seatings over the course of two days. However, no one under 16 will be allowed at the restaurant after 5 p.m.

It costs $47 and the ticket includes a burger, fries, and soda.

Tickets must be booked online and are non-refundable.

You can purchase tickets and learn more here.