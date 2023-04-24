Karen's Diner coming to downtown Las Vegas in July

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — A new pop-up is looking to serve up burgers with a side of attitude, as long as you don't talk to the manager.

Karen's Diner is coming to Art Houz, in downtown Las Vegas, from July 14 through July 16.

Organizers said depending on the turnout, they'll either "come as a longer-term pop-up or simply just stay put for awhile until we've insulted everyone in Las Vegas."

They said customers can expect delicious food with awful service and an unforgettable experience.

If your name is Karen, bring your ID because the restaurant said you could get a free drink.

The event costs $47 and includes a burger, fries, and soda.

No one under 16 years old will be allowed after 5 p.m.

Tickets must be booked online and are also non-refundable.

The diner has multiple stores across Australia and the UK.

Organizers said they opened their first U.S. diner in St. Louis and is looking to expand across the U.S. this year.