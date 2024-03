LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Country artist Kacey Musgraves is getting ready for another "Merry Go 'Round" with her brand-new "Deeper Well World Tour".

It kicks off in Europe on April 28 before coming to North America.

That includes a stop in Las Vegas at T-Mobile Arena on Saturday, Sept. 28. She'll be joined on stage with supporting artists Father John Misty and Nickel Creek.

Tickets are on sale now on AXS.com and start at $59.