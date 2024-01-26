Justin Timberlake's first tour in five years making stop in Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — It's time to grab that "Suit and Tie" because for the first time in five years, Justin Timberlake is going on tour and that includes a stop in Las Vegas.

On Friday, Live Nation announced the singer is going to 22 cities for the first leg of his "The Forget Tomorrow World Tour".

THE FORGET TOMORROW WORLD TOUR. Tickets on sale Friday 2/2. See you soon #TFTWTOUR https://t.co/7weSxBeZXI pic.twitter.com/Di94gTjFHV — Justin Timberlake (@jtimberlake) January 26, 2024

The tour is to support his new album "Everything I Thought It Was", which is scheduled to drop on March 15, and includes his latest single "Selfish". He scheduled to perform that song for the first time on TV this weekend on Saturday Night Live.

His Las Vegas performance is scheduled for Friday, May 10, 2024 at T-Mobile Arena.

Tickets will be available starting with a fan club pre-sale, which starts on Monday, Jan. 29. Existing fan club members will receive a unique code through their email that will give them access to buy tickets.

Citi cardmembers will have access to a pre-sale on Tuesday, Jan. 30 at 10 a.m. and it lasts through Thursday, Feb. 1 at 5 p.m. through the Citi Entertainment program.

Live Nation customers will have access to a pre-sale running from Thursday, Feb. 1 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Tickets are scheduled to go on sale to the general public on Friday, Feb. 2 at 10 a.m. at AXS.com.