June First Friday preview: Entertainment, music, food and 'plein air' painting

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The First Friday Foundation provided a preview of what event goers can expect for June's First Friday at the Arts District.

The nonprofit organization says there will be many artists painting live, and that June will be the month for "plein air" painting. The featured artist is Javier Gonzalez. Officials say he is a first generation Chicano comic illustrator and doodler currently living in Las Vegas.

"The art walk area on Boulder Avenue and First Street will feature an estimated sixty First Friday artists and craftspeople," officials said.

The Art Walk is on Boulder Ave. in front of the Arts Factory and on 1st Street. The food garden and bar are in the Art Square parking lot.

The Cindy Funkhouser Residency Space this month is dedicated to local artist and illustrator Mila May.

More entertainment, music and food trucks will also be at First Friday.

Officials say roadwork in the area should be expected by attendees.

"Expect street improvements that will delay traffic throughout the coming months," officials said in a press release. "However, we look forward to the beautiful improvements in the area."

The event is said to start at 5 p.m. and end at 11 p.m. Parking information is available here as provided by the organization. Officials also said the Downtown Loop is available as an alternative to driving.