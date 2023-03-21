Watch Now
PositivelyLV

Actions

Channel 13 teams up with First Friday to spotlight the spirit of downtown Las Vegas

First Friday & Channel 13
KTNV
Channel 13 is now the exclusive broadcast partner of First Friday, the monthly arts and culture festival in the downtown Las Vegas Arts District.
First Friday & Channel 13
First Friday & Channel 13
Posted at 1:36 PM, Mar 21, 2023
and last updated 2023-03-21 16:36:49-04

(KTNV) — Channel 13 is now the exclusive broadcast partner of First Friday, the monthly arts and culture festival in the downtown Las Vegas Arts District.

Every month in 2023, the KTNV team will showcase the local artists, musicians and food vendors that make First Friday a staple in our community.

Watch ABC 13 on the first Friday of every month for exclusive stories and a live look at the sights and sounds of this local favorite event.

Click here for more details on First Friday in Downtown Las Vegas.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

HOW TO WATCH