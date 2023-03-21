Channel 13 teams up with First Friday to spotlight the spirit of downtown Las Vegas

(KTNV) — Channel 13 is now the exclusive broadcast partner of First Friday, the monthly arts and culture festival in the downtown Las Vegas Arts District.

Every month in 2023, the KTNV team will showcase the local artists, musicians and food vendors that make First Friday a staple in our community.

Watch ABC 13 on the first Friday of every month for exclusive stories and a live look at the sights and sounds of this local favorite event.

Click here for more details on First Friday in Downtown Las Vegas.