John Waters, Tracy Wolff, Nicola Yoon headlining 2024 Las Vegas Book Festival

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The Las Vegas Book Festival is returning for its 23rd year with big names headlining this year's event.

The 2024 Festival will feature:



John Waters, who has written 10 books. He has also written and directed 16 movies, including "Hairspray" and "Cry-Baby."



Tracy Wolff, who has written more than 70 novels, including the "Crave" series.



Nicola Yoon, who has written books including "Instructions For Dancing", "Everything, Everything"m and "The Sun Is Also A Star."

The free event is set for Saturday, Oct. 19 at the Historic Fifth Street School, which is located at 401 S. Fourth Street.



Scheduled activities include panel discussions, book signings, workshops, and arts and crafts.

You can see the full lineup of speakers and learn more about the event here.