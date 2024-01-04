Joey Chestnut, Major League Eaters return for World Bagel Eating Championship

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Joey Chestnut is putting down the hot dogs and picking up the bagels.

He is one of several competitive eaters that are coming to Las Vegas to compete in the second annual Siegel's Bagelmania World Bagel Eating Championship.

"Last year's debut was a hit but get ready for an epic sequel. We are thrilled to welcome Joey Chestnut and his fellow competitors to battle for the world title and $10,000 in prize money," said Michael Crandall, chief business officer with Siegel's Bagelmania. "We welcome the public to join us for this fun, unforgettable event and enjoy the best bagels in Las Vegas. What better way to start the year than the World Bagel Eating Championship at Siegel's Bagelmania?"

Last year, the number-two-ranked competitive eater Geoffrey Esper won by eating 17.75 bagels with cream cheese in eight minutes.

This year's event is set for Saturday, Jan. 13 at Siegel's Bagelmania, which is located at 252 Convention Center Drive. The fun starts at 11 a.m. The event is free and open to the public. Guests who attend will receive a free commemorative t-shirt, while supplies last.