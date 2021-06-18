iHeartRadio Music Festival announces 2021 lineup

iHeartMedia has announced the lineup for the 2021 iHeartRadio Music Festival on Sept. 17 and Sept. 18 at Las Vegas’ hottest entertainment venue, T-Mobile Arena, and its Daytime Stage at the iHeartRadio Music Festival on Sept. 18 at the new immersive event and entertainment district, AREA15.

This year, the epic two-day lineup for the iHeartRadio Music Festival main stage will feature performances by Billie Eilish, Cheap Trick, Coldplay, Dua Lipa, Florida Georgia Line, Journey, Khalid, Lil Baby, Maroon 5, Nelly, Sam Hunt, Weezer and more.

Hosted by Ryan Seacrest, the iHeartRadio Music Festival will once again include one-of-a-kind collaborations and surprise performances.

The Daytime Stage will feature live performances from DaBaby, Olivia Rodrigo, The Kid LAROI, Saweetie, All Time Low, 24kGoldn, Russell Dickerson, Yungblud, Gabby Barrett, Tate McRae, Conan Gray and Addison Rae, with more to be announced.

In addition to live performances from today’s emerging artists, the Daytime Stage will also include fan zones and interactive experiences by iHeartRadio's brand partners.

Each night, the 2021 iHeartRadio Music Festival will broadcast live for fans via iHeartMedia radio stations throughout the country across more than 150 markets. The CW Network will broadcast a two-night television special on Oct. 2 and Oct. 3 from 8 p.m. – 10 p.m. ET/PT.

In addition, The CW will exclusively livestream both nights of the festival via The CW App and CWTV website.

Beginning June 23 at 10 a.m. PT/1 p.m. ET through June 25 at 10 a.m. PT/1 p.m. ET, Capital One cardholders will have access to special pre-sale tickets for the iHeartRadio Music Festival and the Daytime Stage at the iHeartRadio Music Festival.

Tickets will be available only online here.

Capital One cardholders can also purchase a Capital One Access Pass in addition to their Festival ticket, which includes access to an exclusive cardholder event at the iHeartRadio Music Festival featuring an experience with Khalid and a special guest, as well as complimentary food and beverage, and more. Capital One Access Passes are limited and only available for purchase during the exclusive Capital One Cardholder pre-sale.

Tickets go on sale to the general public on June 25 at 11 a.m. PT/2 p.m. ET.

In addition, throughout a summer-long on-air and online promotion, iHeartMedia station listeners across the country will have the chance to win an exclusive trip to Las Vegas where they will join thousands of other dedicated music fans to experience the 2021 iHeartRadio Music Festival at T-Mobile Arena.