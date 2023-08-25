Ice Cube, Ying Yang Twins and more coming to Las Vegas for Nightmare On Q Street

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Some of the biggest names in hip-hop and rap from the late 90s and early 2000s are ready to haunt The Orleans Arena.

The lineup for Nightmare On Q Street includes Ice Cube, E-40, Warren G, the Ying Yang Twins, and Amanda Perez.

Ice Cube is no stranger to the valley as he has performed multiple times and is a big Las Vegas Raiders fan. His music career started in 1986 and rose to prominence with N.W.A. before embarking on a solo career and starring in movies like "Three Kings" and the "Barbershop" film franchise. In 2016, he was inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame as a member of N.W.A.

E-40 was a founding member of the rap group The Click and is the founder of Sick Wid It Records, an independent label that represents artists like Too Short and Bandz Talk.

The show is scheduled for Oct. 14 at 7 p.m. Tickets start at $43 and are on sale now.