Hollywood film composer Hans Zimmer ready to rock Resorts World

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The Hollywood film composer behind famous scores like Dune, Gladiator, Pirates of the Caribbean, Interstellar, and The Dark Knight is heading to the valley.

On Thursday, Resorts World announced that Hans Zimmer is scheduled to perform on Sunday, Sept. 29 with his live band and orchestra.

The Las Vegas stop is part of his "Hans Zimmer Live" tour and is his first tour in North America in seven years.

"I come from rock and roll and I believe in putting on a show," he said. "People stay with us because we give them an experience which they've never had before. Life is hard. Life is tough these days and people worked hard to pay for these tickets, so we better pull of a show that is absolutely worth of them coming and seeing us."

So what does it take to create a memorable piece of music that connect with movie audiences around the world?

"Each piece is connected with the adventure of actually creating it, the adventure of actually making that movie, the adventure of collaboration, the adventure of, you know, 'How did we get here'", Zimmer said. "Where did this journey start? And how can we make sure that it never ends?"

Tickets are set to go on sale to the general public on Friday, March 22 at 10 a.m.