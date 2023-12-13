LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Hip-hop group Wu-Tang Clan announced a "first-of-its-kind residency" at The Theater at Virgin Hotels Las Vegas.

The venue debut of "Wu-Tang Clan: The Saga Continues... The Las Vegas Residency" starts on Super Bowl weekend on Friday, Feb. 9, 2024, and Saturday. More performances are set for Friday, March 22, and the following Saturday.

Tickets to those four performances go on sale to the public Friday, Dec. 15 at 10 a.m. here, a media release says.

AEG Presents Las Vegas / Wu-Tang Clan Hip-hop group Wu-Tang Clan starting 'first-of-its-kind residency' at Virgin Hotels Las Vegas in 2024.

“Vegas has always served as a hub for art, entertainment, and good times,” said Wu-Tang founding member RZA. “Wu-Tang is delighted to add our flavor of art and hip-hop into the mix. Virgin + Wu-Tang = Triumph.”

Coming off the group’s biggest tour in history, a sold-out worldwide arena tour, and following in the footsteps of acts such as Adele, Usher and Celine Dion, Wu-Tang Clan will take the stage on the heels of the 50th anniversary of hip-hop celebration.

“We are honored to welcome Wu-Tang Clan to The Theater at Virgin Hotels Las Vegas for their historic, first-ever Las Vegas residency," said Bobby Reynolds, Senior Vice President, AEG Presents Las Vegas. “This is a groundbreaking moment not only for this venue but for Las Vegas as a whole. We look forward to welcoming hip-hop fans from far and wide to experience this group of legendary talents onstage for these exciting shows over two of the biggest weekends in Las Vegas."

“Wu-Tang Clan continues to break barriers and set the pace for the music business writ large with the first-ever hip-hop residency in Las Vegas. We can’t wait for our fans around the world to come experience RZA’s vision for this show in person, and we’re so thrilled to partner with our friends from Virgin Hotels to make this dream a reality,” said Wu-Tang Clan’s Manager, Tyler Childs, of Forward Artist Management.

Virgin officials said they offer VIP service and more of that can be learned through emailing TheTheaterVIP@aegpresents.com.