Henry Kapono bringing the sounds of Hawai'i to Henderson

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Grammy nominee and Hawai'i music legend Henry Kapono is bringing the sounds of the island to the City of Henderson.

Kapono rose to fame as part of Cecilio & Kapono who was the first Hawaiian group to be signed by Columbia Records. He has also won 21 Na Hoku Hanohano Awards, which is Hawai'i's version of the Grammy Awards.

He's scheduled to perform at the Water Street Plaza Amphitheater on July 15 at 8 p.m.

The concert will also mark the 30th anniversary of him performing "Duke's On Sunday", which is Hawai'i's longest-running live music event in one location.

Tickets are $15 and can be purchased online. Seating is on a first-come, first-served basis.