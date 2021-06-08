Watch
Guns N' Roses coming to Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas

Posted at 6:59 AM, Jun 08, 2021
LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The legendary rock band Guns N' Roses is coming to Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas.

The announcement was made Tuesday morning on Twitter. They will perform at Allegiant Stadium on Aug. 27 as part of their U.S. tour.

Tickets go on sale at 10 a.m. June 12. Tickets will start at $39.50. They can be purchased at GunsNRoses.com.

Produced by Live Nation, the massive touring production will kick off on July 31 at the Hersheypark Stadium in Hershey, Pennsylvania, with stops in Detroit, Los Angeles, Dallas, Chicago, and more before wrapping up with two shows in Hollywood, FL at the Hard Rock Live Arena on October 2 and 3.

Wolfgang Van Halen’s Mammoth WVH will make their touring debut on the GNR trek, and will perform songs from their self-titled LP (due June 11) including single “Distance” which has peaked at #1 on six Billboard charts.

