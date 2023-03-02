Green Valley Grocery hosting free NASCAR event Thursday

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Do you feel the need for speed?

Green Valley Grocery is hosting a free community NASCAR event with Shell as part of the grand opening festivities at their new store on West Russell Road and South Decatur Boulevard.

On Thursday, the Shell Pennzoil NASCAR #22 Ford Mustang will be on display for photo opportunities. It's the same vehicle that Joey Logano raced during the 2022 Cup season including the Pennzoil 400 at the Las Vegas Motor Speedway.

There will also be racing simulators featuring the NASCAR Heat PS video games and you can compete to win prizes. There will also be a carwash and gaming area for adults.

The Henderson Silver Knights mascot "Lucky" and the Las Vegas Aviators mascot "Aviator" will also be there.

Customers will also be able to sample free products from Red Bull, Coke, Monster Energy, as well as hot dogs and sandwiches. Customers can also enroll in the Shell Fuel Rewards program and receive 25 cents off per gallon of gas.

The event is from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.

The fan-favorite NASCAR Hauler Parade will also return to the Las Vegas Strip on Thursday night.

There will be about 40 brightly-colored 18-wheelers making their way north on the Strip before making their way onto Interstate 15 at Sahara Avenue and heading towards the Las Vegas Motor Speedway. All trucks will start their journey at the South Point casino.

The hauler parade starts at 6 p.m.