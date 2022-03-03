Fans rev up for NASCAR weekend, Hauler Parade returns

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — After the Hauler Parade was canceled in 2021, the fan-favorite caravan event returns to the Las Vegas Strip to kick off NASCAR Weekend.

Last year, the pandemic prevented the parade from running, so this year, fans can once again cheer their favorite cars and boo the ones they want to lose.

Starting at 6 p.m. by the Luxor hotel-casino, dozens of big rigs will haul racecars down Las Vegas Boulevard, before making their way to the Las Vegas Motor Speedway.

Here's a look at the schedule.

Friday, March 4: Victoria's Voice Foundation 200 presented by Westgate Resorts NASCAR Camping World Truck Series Race (#VictoriasVoice200)

Victoria's Voice Foundation 200 presented by Westgate Resorts NASCAR Camping World Truck Series Race (#VictoriasVoice200) Saturday, March 5: Alsco Uniforms 300 NASCAR Xfinity Series Race (#AlscoUniforms300)

Alsco Uniforms 300 NASCAR Xfinity Series Race (#AlscoUniforms300) Sunday, March 6: Pennzoil 400 presented by Jiffy Lube NASCAR Cup Series Race (#Pennzoil400)

For more information visit lvms.com.