Gorillaz performing at Zappos Theater at Planet Hollywood

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The Gorillaz are coming to Las Vegas for a one night only show.

The band will be performing at Zappos Theater at Planet Hollywood on April 12.

It's to promote their eighth studio album "Cracker Island".

They collaborated with some of the biggest names in music on their new album including Bad Bunny, Stevie Nicks, and Beck.

Caesars Rewards members, Live Nation customers, and Ticketmaster customers will have access to a presale on Feb. 28.

Tickets go on sale to the general public on March 2.