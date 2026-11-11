Friends of India Las Vegas to host annual Diwali festivities Sunday, Nov. 15

LAS VEGAS, NV (KTNV) — Friends of India Las Vegas is gearing up for its annual Diwali festivities.

The celebration is happening Sunday, Nov. 15 at the Alexis Park Resort ballroom. It's located near Paradise and Harmon, and the celebration goes from 3 to 10 p.m.

Good Morning Las Vegas Anchor Anjali Patel is excited to emcee the festivities for the fourth year in a row. Diwali, also known as the Festival of Lights, is a celebration of the triumph of good over evil. It's marked by millions around the world. It's often celebrated by the lighting of small clay lamps, joyous feasts, and community and family gatherings.

WATCH | DIWALI DETAILS

Diwali 2026 Preview

Friends of India Las Vegas' 2026 Diwali event will include dance performances by locals, an Indian buffet, and special professional singing and dancing performances, as well. Again, the event goes from 3-10 p.m. on Sunday, Nov. 15 in the ballroom at Alexis Park Resort at 375 E. Harmon Ave.

Organizers emphasize, it's open to anyone and everyone in the community — even if you just want to come learn more about the occasion and our traditions. It's all about community, connection, and culture.

Click here to purchase tickets.