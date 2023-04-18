Watch Now
Fremont Street Experience hosting free concert on Thursday

Josiah Siska
Posted at 2:50 PM, Apr 18, 2023
LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — It's time for another installment in the Fremont Street Experience concert series "Country's Next Big Thing".

The series highlights upcoming musicians who could be the next generation of country music stars and past performers including Dalton Dover, Tigirlily Gold, and Jackson Dean.

On Thursday, Josiah Siska is set to take the First Street Stage at 7 p.m.

He was a contestant on American Idol back in 2016. He signed with Black River Entertainment in October 2019 and his debut album, Three Chords at a Time, was released last year.

