Fremont Street Experience adds bands to Downtown Rocks lineup

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Two more bands have been added to the Downtown Rocks lineup at the Fremont Street Experience.

On Thursday, officials announced Taking Back Sunday and Teddy Swims will take the stage.

Taking Back Sunday released its debut album "Tell All Your Friends" back in 2002 and are currently working on their eighth studio album. They're scheduled to perform on Aug. 19.

Teddy Swims has gone viral for cover songs as well as original hits and is continuing his world tour this summer and fall. His first single of 2023, "What More Can I Say" debuted in May. He's scheduled to perform on Oct. 21.

You can see the full concert series lineup here.