Free swim classes and lifesaver training in Henderson

HENDERSON (KTNV) — The City of Henderson is offering free swim classes for children and the Henderson Fire Department is taking applications for its lifesaver training.
Posted at 6:34 AM, Jul 16, 2021
and last updated 2021-07-16 09:34:50-04
