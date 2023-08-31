Free pop-up event coming to Toshiba Plaza for iHeartRadio Music Festival

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Music lovers will get to experience some of their favorite artists in a new way thanks to the 2023 iHeartRadio Music Festival.

This year, event organizers are hosting a free event in Toshiba Plaza called House Of Music. There will be more than 15 interactive rooms inspired by artists performing at the festival. To get in, guests will scan a QR code to unlock their pass.

Some of the rooms include:



A Public Enemy room where you can use digital paint to create art on an interactive graffiti wall with Chuck D and see some of Flavor Flav's most iconic clocks.

A Kelly Clarkson Room where you can get a digital Aura Reading to see which song from her latest album best matches your mood

Join Fall Out Boy's "Hold Me Like A Grudge" music video and get sucked into space like Pete Wentz

Strike a pose for a glam bot and check out TLC's walk-in closet

Use virtual reality to see what it's like to host the festival just like Ryan Seacrest and Sisanie

Event organizers said there will also be limited-edition merchandise to buy and they'll be giving away prizes. For each room you visit, you can earn points, which give fans more opportunities to win autographed merchandise and concert experienices.

The House Of Music will be open on Sept. 22 and Sept. 23. It will be open to the public before, during, and after the show. Hours will be from 4 p.m. to 1 a.m.