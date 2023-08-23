Free Debbie Reynolds exhibit coming to Downtown Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Hollywood star Debbie Reynolds, best known for movies like Singin' In The Rain, The Unsinkable Molly Brown, and Halloweentown, is being celebrated with a new exhibit in Las Vegas.

It's called "The Persona, The Person: Debbie Reynolds In Las Vegas" and it was curated by her son Todd Fisher.

"As much as my mother's rich Hollywood film legacy remains forever in people's consciousness, her legacy as a headliner and citizen on the Las Vegas Strip is equally historic," Fisher said. "From the time she first stepped out on stage at the Riviera Hotel in 1962 to her final performance at the South Point Hotel & Casino on Nov. 9, 2014, Debbie's presence in the 'neon city' was forever emblazoned in its legendary history. My mother would always tell you performing live was her favorite work. Hence, the Las Vegas stage became home to her!"

Neon Museum

The exhibit will feature gowns, stage costumes, like the red-beaded tuxedo she performed in at the Riviera after signing Las Vegas' first-ever million-dollar contract in 1962, photos, including ones with Liberace, and rare videos, including an exclusive clip from The Unsinkable Molly Brown.

It will be at City Hall's Grand Gallery in downtown Las Vegas from Sept. 5 through Oct. 26. Exhibition hours will be Monday through Thursday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. There will be extended hours on Oct. 6 and Oct. 7 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Neon Museum

The exhibition is part of the Neon Museum's Duck Duck Shed series, which highlights valley history.

"Curating and presenting exhibitions of 'legacy' figures in Las Vegas is an exciting new extension of our programming," said Neon Museum executive director Aaron Berger. "Debbie created lasting memories on stage for hundreds of thousands of visitors to Las Vegas while off-stage, she was breaking barriers for women and entertainers in Las Vegas and still keeping her family a priority."

The Duck Duck Shed series includes over two dozen events including a behind-the-scenes look at the Sphere's production Postcard From Earth and the Cirque Du Soleil show O. You can learn more, including how to buy tickets, here.