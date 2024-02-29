First Friday moved to next week due to potential high winds

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — This month's First Friday event has been postponed due to weather.

On Thursday, organizers told Channel 13 the event, which was originally scheduled for tomorrow, has been moved to next week due to the possibility of high winds.

First Friday said this month's, they're kicking off Mental Health Awareness Month with ARTUOK?

About 60 artists and craftspeople will participate, including First Friday's featured artist, Eric Calvillo. The Las Vegas-based oil and acrylic painter creates wooden frames that depict pop surrealism, skeletons and anthropomorphic animals.

First Friday, Eric Calvillo

First Friday also has a Cindy Funkhouser Residency Space, which is a space given for free to a local artist. This month, the booth will feature Bonee.

There will also be live music, including SV Beats from Sierra Vista High School. The Arts Factory, upstairs in Warhols Loft, will also feature an art exhibit from Vista Del Sol High School students.

Over 20 food trucks will also be featured in the food garden.

The event is scheduled to run from 5 p.m. to 11 p.m. on March 8.