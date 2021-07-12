Everclear coming to Las Vegas on Sept. 4

Grammy-nominated alt-rock band Everclear will perform at M Resort Spa Casino inside the Pavilion on Sept. 4, 2021.

Mixing it up and digging into the catalogue, Everclear plans to make it fun and relevant playing the hits, but also playing those other songs as well making it more vibrant and real. Tickets for Everclear, starting at $15, will go on sale for the general public on July 16 at 10 a.m. and can be purchased by visiting MResort.com [u7061146.ct.sendgrid.net] or ticketmaster.com [u7061146.ct.sendgrid.net].

Formed in 1991 by founding member Art Alexakis in Portland, Oregon, Everclear has enjoyed a lengthy career spanning 11 studio releases, numerous videos, thousands of shows and accolades that include a 1998 Grammy nomination.

Although the band hasn’t released a new studio album since 2015’s triumphant Black Is The New Black, Everclear continues to actively tour.

The tour lineup features lead vocalist Art Alexakis along with longtime members Dave French (guitar) and Freddy Herrera (bass), as well as drummer Brian Nolan (also with American Hi-Fi), who has performed with Everclear on multiple past tours.

Everclear will offer fans the chance to revisit songs from fan favorite records like Afterglow, Sparkle and Fade and the double album Songs From The American Movie, but also compositions from more underrated collections, like 2012’s Invisible Stars.