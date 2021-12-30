Enchant continues winter wonderland at Las Vegas Ballpark

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The Las Vegas Ballpark has transformed into a dazzling winter wonderland for the holiday season.

The festive display is called Enchant, and it's something that can't be missed in Downtown Summerlin with an 80-foot Christmas tree at the center of the display as the holiday celebration continues.

"Enchant is a holiday adventure for all ages. The holiday spirit has not subsided. It just extends the holiday season, so Christmas doesn't end in just one day," said Gene Lubas, experience and talent director at Enchant.

Enchant is making its Las Vegas debut and is one of the largest Christmas displays in town, with a maze, ice skating, and even a reindeer scavenger hunt.

"We have a light-up maze that is something similar to that of a corn maze. But Enchant's maze gives those a chance to wander through a ballpark to help locate Santa's lost reindeer. An elf has left the gates open, and all the reindeer have scattered," Lubas said.

Upon entering the maze called The Great Search, visitors walk through a mystical forest of millions of lights with several large art installations as they journey to save Christmas.

"The theme of Enchant this year is The Great Search -- the search for the missing reindeer. So, it's the job of our guests to find all of the reindeer and present their scorecard at the end to get a present," Lubas said.

The Enchant adventure also includes an ice skating trail, a Christmas Village for gourmet holiday treats, a Santa visit -- all among a dazzling Christmas light maze.

"The maze is the star of the show. There are sculptures made in Ukraine with lights from China. It's something unique and something you really don't see a lot," Lubas said. "There's an ice path where guests can skate through the magical lights of the display. Also, next to the maze, there's a dance floor where the lights change as the kids step."

Enchant will remain open until Jan. 2, 2022, and features several local businesses as a part of the holiday event.

"On the concourse level, we have a Village -- a European Christmas market -- where guests can get clothing, crafts and food from several featured local restaurants," Lubas said. "We have brought in a lot of local entertainers that include local choirs and universities. So, along with the local small businesses here, we wanted to create a local representation."

Enchant will be back next year with an entirely new display, but there's still time to enjoy it in its final week at the ballpark, along with a few specials.

"We wanted to bring Enchant to Las Vegas for the locals of Las Vegas and for the tourists. And if you do, come this week. We have a family four-pack where families can get 20% off. So, bring your family," Lubas said.