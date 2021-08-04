Christmas light maze and village coming first time to Las Vegas Ballpark

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — A Christmas light maze and village -- Enchant -- is coming to Las Vegas for the first time between Nov. 26 and Jan. 2, 2022. Enchant will take over the Las Vegas Ballpark, transforming the venue into a winter wonderland and transporting all who enter into the wonderful world of Christmas magic.

Upon entering the maze called "The Great Search," guests embark on a quest within a mystical forest of millions of twinkling lights and a world of wondrous art installations as they journey to save Christmas. The Enchant adventure includes gliding down the Ice Skating Trail, visiting the Christmas Village where they can sample gourmet holiday treats from around the world, wandering through the artisan Christmas market, and meeting the Big Man himself - all before stepping into the most magical Christmas light maze the world has ever seen.

Highlights of the light maze and village include:

The Christmas Light Maze – “The Great Search” takes guests through a twinkling wonderland in search of Santa’s missing reindeer.

Christmas Village – Taste seasonal delights and shop for holiday gifts from dozens of local vendors showcasing home decor, jewelry, gourmet foods, and more.

Star Experiences – Enjoy all that the Enchant experience has to offer plus full service catering, and more with a holiday party at Enchant; now accepting reservations.

Visit with Santa and Mrs. Claus – Santa is ready for holiday photos while Mrs. Claus leads story time for the little ones.

Food and Beverage – Enjoy holiday-themed food, drinks, and treats that are sure to please everyone.

Ice Skating Trail – Enchant features an Ice Skating Trail adorned with spectacular light displays. Rent a pair of skates as you glide through the wonder with your loved ones.

Private Events – Whether hosting for eight or 8,000, Enchant will dazzle guests with multiple options for private events including individual suites, custom parties complete with catering and entertainment options, and full buyouts of the magical Enchant wonderland.

Vendor applications are still being accepted at EnchantChristmas.com .

Christmas fans that can’t wait to embark on this memorable adventure can enter to win a magical Opening Weekend Party for eight guests; enter at EnchantChristmas.com . Enchant Christmas also partnered exclusively with Red Rock Casino Resort & Spa for 2021, allowing guests to make the most out of their festive trip and explore the city with an overnight stay or have a magical staycation. Information on ticket sales and additional event details will be announced in September.