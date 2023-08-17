Ellis Island casino selling Formula 1 tickets and packages

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Another hotel and casino is getting in on the Formula 1 fun.

Ellis Island has partnered up with the Formula 1 Heineken Silver Las Vegas Grand Prix to be an official venue. The casino is positioned at Turn 4 and officials said it's the closest hotel-casino to the Paddock building.

Ellis Island Hotel & Casino

"We're not a mega resort on the Las Vegas Strip but we have one of the best sightlines for the upcoming race," said Christina Ellis, vice president of development at Ellis Island Hotel & Casino. "We're looking forward to hosting unique viewing parties and offering hotel packages to locals and visitors, and most importantly, provide the hospitality and fun we've been known for over the last 55 yeras."

A grandstand will be built in front of the hotel. They cost $1,500 and include grandstand access for three days as well as food and soft drinks. Cash bars and entertainment will also be available.

There is also a grandstand & room package that costs $5,000. That includes two grandstand tickets for all three days, a three-night stay in a king or double queen room, and complimentary food, water, and soft drinks.

"As the only family-owned and operated casino within the circuit, this partnership is an exciting opportunity," said Anamarie Ellis, vice president of operations at Ellis Island Hotel & Casino. "We look forward to inviting guests to watch this historic race from our property. The sport is bringing new energy to town and specifically to Koval Lane."

You can learn more about ticket packages here.

Las Vegas Grand Prix events start on Nov. 16 with practice sessions. The race is on Nov. 18.