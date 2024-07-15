Eagles adding multiple dates to Sphere residency

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The Eagles are adding more shows to their Sphere residency due to "overwhelming demand".

Last month, the band announced they were adding shows on December 6, 7, 13, and 14.

On Monday, the band announced an additional four shows have been added on January 17, 18, 24, and 25.

The Eagles will now perform a total of 20 shows over 10 weekends, which kicks off on September 20.

Tickets start at $175.

Artist presale registration is available now and the artist presale for the new dates starts at 10 a.m. on Tuesday, July 23. Live Nation and SiriusXM presales begin at 9 a.m. on Thursday, July 25.

You can learn more here.