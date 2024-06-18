Watch Now
Eagles add four additional shows at Sphere

Posted at 1:19 PM, Jun 18, 2024

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The Eagles are continuing to live "Life In The Fast Lane" and are extending their stay at Sphere.

On Tuesday, the band announced they were adding four additional shows at the Sphere due to "overwhelming demand."

If you include the new dates, the band will "Take It To The Limit" by taking the stage for 12 concerts.

You can see the full list of dates below.

  • September 2024 - 20, 21, 27, 28
  • October 2024 - 11, 12, 18, 19
  • November 2024 - 1, 2, 8, 9

For fans who have already registered in advance for the Artist presale, tickets for the newly announced shows can be purchased today, starting at noon PT.
Tickets start at $175 and reflect all-in pricing, meaning the tick price listed includes taxes and fees.

The general on-sale is scheduled to start on Friday, June 21 at 10 a.m. PT on the Eagles website.

