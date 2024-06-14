Eagles announced as next residency for Las Vegas Sphere

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — People will soon be able to make their reservations at the Hotel California with the latest residency coming the the Sphere this fall. The Eagles will play eight shows over four weekends in September and October.

These shows will utilize Sphere’s next-generation technologies, including the world’s highest resolution LED display that wraps up, over and around the audience, creating a fully immersive visual environment. The venue also features the world’s most advanced concert-grade audio system, Sphere Immersive Sound, powered by HOLOPLOT, which delivers audio with unmatched clarity and precision to every guest.

The Eagles residency follows the wildly successful residency of Dead & Company.

The dates of the performances are as follows:



Friday, Sept. 20

Saturday, Sept. 21

Friday, Sept. 27

Saturday, Sept. 28

Friday, Oct. 11

Saturday, Oct. 12

Friday, Oct. 18

Saturday, Oct. 19

Tickets start at $175 and go on sale on Friday, June 21 at 10 a.m. Pacific.