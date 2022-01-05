Drone race, free Weezer concert on Las Vegas Strip on opening night of CES 2022

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The Drone Racing League is hosting a championship drone race outside T-Mobile Arena on the opening night of CES 2022 and Weezer is set to headline a free concert at the event.

The race is scheduled to start around 6:30 p.m. on Wednesday. Passes are free and available on a first-come-first-serve basis at DRL.io/Vegas.

12 drone pilots will fly through an aerial course at nearly 100 miles per hour using identical, custom-built FPV (First Person View) Racer4 drones.

The race is the finale of the 2021-22 DRL Algorand World Championship Season, a global drone racing series that combines esports and real-life drone racing.

The DRL recommends people arrive 30-45 minutes prior to the check-in deadline listed at the top of their pass.

Learn more at DRL.io/Vegas.

