Watch
Local News

Actions

CES gadget show shortened to 3 days; some big tech stay away

items.[0].image.alt
Copyright 2018 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
FILE: Sam Morris/Las Vegas News Bureau
FILE. PA temporary power outage leaves the Central Hall dark during the second day of CES Wednesday, January 10, 2018, at the Las Vegas Convention Center. 
PHOTOS: CES 2018 in Las Vegas
Posted at 2:16 PM, Dec 31, 2021
and last updated 2021-12-31 17:16:02-05

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Organizers of the CES tech convention in Las Vegas say it will run from Jan. 5-7, one day shorter than originally planned.

The Consumer Technology Association says Friday it's still holding the event but shortening it as a safety measure. They're requiring participants to be fully vaccinated and to wear masks.

Large presenters have withdrawn from the show citing upticks in infections from the omicron variant of COVID-19, including major social media companies and gadget manufacturers. T-Mobile's CEO was scheduled to deliver a keynote address. It will now be online.

MORE: Exhibit builder speaks on CES omicron concerns

Organizers say thousands of exhibitors are still coming in person.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

HOW TO WATCH