CES gadget show shortened to 3 days; some big tech stay away

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Organizers of the CES tech convention in Las Vegas say it will run from Jan. 5-7, one day shorter than originally planned.

The Consumer Technology Association says Friday it's still holding the event but shortening it as a safety measure. They're requiring participants to be fully vaccinated and to wear masks.

Large presenters have withdrawn from the show citing upticks in infections from the omicron variant of COVID-19, including major social media companies and gadget manufacturers. T-Mobile's CEO was scheduled to deliver a keynote address. It will now be online.

Organizers say thousands of exhibitors are still coming in person.