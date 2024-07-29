Downtown Summerlin asking for submissions for 2025 dog calendar

SUMMERLIN (KTNV) — Downtown Summerlin is looking for the valley's cutest and most photogenic pups to feature in a new calendar.

The seventh annual Dogs of Downtown Summerlin calendar is coming back for 2025.

Southern Nevada dog owners that are interested in participating are encouraged to submit photos of their dogs at Downtown Summerlin via Instagram with the hashtag #DogsofDTS25 from July 24 through August 11.

Participants will be selected on August 16 and will be asked to participate in a photo shoot at the property for the final calendar.

A total of 13 dogs will be selected, one per month and one cover pup.

The 2025 calendar will be on sale in October for $10 each. All proceeds from calendar sales will benefit the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department Foundation.

Calendars can be purchased at the concierge at Downtown Summerlin, which is located under the Breezeway of ONE Summerlin during center hours.