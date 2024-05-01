Downtown Rocks lineup is here: Fremont Street's free concert series kicks off Memorial Day weekend

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Downtown Rocks, the popular free concert series put on by Fremont Street Experience, is back this year with a brand new lineup.

Seether will kick off the series on Saturday, May 25, according to a Wedensday press release.

Performances are scheduled to continue through the fall with artists representing a variety of genres, including Boys Like Girls, Chris Janson, Sublime with Rome and more.

Here's the full lineup for the 2024 concert series:

Saturday, May 25 — Seether

Saturday, June 8 — Hoobastank with Soul Asylum

Saturday, June 29 — Boys Like Girls

Saturday, July 6 — Chris Janson

Saturday, July 20 — Sebastian Bach

Saturday, August 31 — Common Kings

Saturday, Sept. 7 — Joe Nichols

Saturday, Sept. 21 — Sublime with Rome

Saturday, Oct. 5 — To Be Announced

Saturday, Oct. 26 — To Be Announced

Artists performing the final two shows of the series are expected to be announced at a later date. Those interested in more information can find it on the Fremont Street Experience website.