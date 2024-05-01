Downtown Rocks lineup is here: Fremont Street's free concert series kicks off Memorial Day weekend

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Downtown Rocks, the popular free concert series put on by Fremont Street Experience, is back this year with a brand new lineup.
Seether will kick off the series on Saturday, May 25, according to a Wedensday press release.
Performances are scheduled to continue through the fall with artists representing a variety of genres, including Boys Like Girls, Chris Janson, Sublime with Rome and more.
Here's the full lineup for the 2024 concert series:
- Saturday, May 25 — Seether
- Saturday, June 8 — Hoobastank with Soul Asylum
- Saturday, June 29 — Boys Like Girls
- Saturday, July 6 — Chris Janson
- Saturday, July 20 — Sebastian Bach
- Saturday, August 31 — Common Kings
- Saturday, Sept. 7 — Joe Nichols
- Saturday, Sept. 21 — Sublime with Rome
- Saturday, Oct. 5 — To Be Announced
- Saturday, Oct. 26 — To Be Announced
Artists performing the final two shows of the series are expected to be announced at a later date. Those interested in more information can find it on the Fremont Street Experience website.