Doors are open at Red Rock Casino's Leoncito

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Another delicious venture is calling the Red Rock Casino home and has officially opened its doors.

Last week, Leoncito hosted a Dia De Los Muertos Opening Celebration and is now open to the public. The menu features favorites dishes as well as over 200 varieties of tequilas and mezcals.

"We've taken quality ingredients and combined them with Mexico's deep culinary history to create a menu that is familiar, comforting and above all, delicious," said Thomas Lim, Partner, Chef, and Creative Director for the Wish You Were Here Group, which is behind the new restaurant. "We are proud to source our ingredients from producers who are thoughtful, passionate, and ultimately, people who share the same philosophy as us."

AL POWERS, Wish You Were Here Group

Some of those dishes include things like a watermelon "tuna" tostado, which has watermelon, salsa macha, cilantro, and avocado ream, a green chorizo chimichanga, or mole poblano. Highlights of the cocktail menu include margaritas, a torched tequila-soaked pineapple, or the El Leoncito, which is a spicy cocktail made with lemon, strawberry, coconut, jalapeno, lava salt, and the guest's choice of tequila, mezcal, vodka, gin or rum and served in a traditional Cantarito Cocktail cup.

"Our menu draws heavily on the traditional flavors of Mexico but with a modern twist," said Julien Calella, Vice President of Beverage for the Wish You Were Here Group. "These drinks perfectly complement our food menu and offer something for everyone."

AL POWERS, Wish You Were Here Group

You can learn more about the new restaurant here.